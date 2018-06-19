Average part-time pay in Greece for Dec. 2018 at 334 euros

By S. Papapetros

spapa@naftemporiki.gr​​

The average net monthly pay for part-time work in Greece continues to hover close to the 360-euro mark, which is the regular unemployment benefit doled out to beneficiaries.

According to figures supplied by the now unified social security umbrella fund, in December 2017 the average part-time monthly remuneration reached 397.61 (gross), or 334 in net pay.

In terms of private sector businesses, fully insured beneficiaries with full employment earned 50.70 euro in daily average pay; and an average of 1,175.33 per month. In terms of part-time work, the figure was 24.19 per daily wage.