Average part-time pay in Greece for Dec. 2018 at 334 euros

Tuesday, 19 June 2018 16:41
UPD:16:56
Eurokinissi/ΠΑΝΑΓΟΠΟΥΛΟΣ ΓΙΑΝΝΗΣ
A- A A+

By S. Papapetros
spapa@naftemporiki.gr​​

The average net monthly pay for part-time work in Greece continues to hover close to the 360-euro mark, which is the regular unemployment benefit doled out to beneficiaries.

According to figures supplied by the now unified social security umbrella fund, in December 2017 the average part-time monthly remuneration reached 397.61 (gross), or 334 in net pay.

In terms of private sector businesses, fully insured beneficiaries with full employment earned 50.70 euro in daily average pay; and an average of 1,175.33 per month. In terms of part-time work, the figure was 24.19 per daily wage.  

