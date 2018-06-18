Dorian turns down merger proposal by BW LPG

By L. Karageorgos

lkar@naftemporiki.gr

Dorian LPG, headed by John Hadjipateras, this week announced that it has unanimously rejected a proposal by BW LPG Ltd for a merger between the two major LPG operators via an exchange of shares.

Had the deal gone through, it would have resulted in one of the biggest maritime shipping companies for the transport for liquefied petroleum gas.

BW LPG, which already owns 14.2 percent of Dorian, worth 1.1 billion USD in going share prices, proposed created the second biggest VLGC fleet in the world with the specific proposal.