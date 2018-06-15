Land developer confident Helleniko project can begin construction in early 2019; casino tender pending

By T. Igoumenidi

Officials of Greece's biggest property developer and manager appeared confident this week that work at the Helleniko project can finally begin at the beginning of 2019, after years of state foot-dragging on the privatization front, legal obstacles and bureaucratic "red-tape".

Lamda Development's top executives spoke at a shareholders' meeting in Athens on Thursday, with most questions revolving around the all-important casino concession at the massive southeast Athens coastal site, as well as participation the seven-billion-euro land development project by foreign investors.

The building and operation of a casino at the 620 hectare-site is mandatory under the concession contract.

Interest has been showed by Las Vegas' Caesars so far, but only on the theoretical level.

According to previous reports by "N", the Hellenic Gaming Commission will commission an international tender for the casino at the Helleniko site, with a pressing deadline for publishing the tender by Aug. 31.