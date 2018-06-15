SZ quotes Scholz: 'Something small' pending for Greece

Friday, 15 June 2018 12:23
UPD:18:41
Süddeutsche Zeitung publishes a vague statement by German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz on Friday, based on the latter's appearance a day earlier before the Bundestag' budget committee and his response to questions over possible relief meaures to Greece.

According to SZ, Scholz was laconic when asked about several Greece-related issues, merely saying that as far as a possible financial assistance towards Greece, something 'small' will be forthcoming, a source in the session told the German media outlet.

 

