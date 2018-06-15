Eurobarometer findings show Greeks the most pessimistic in EU over economy, employment prospects

By N. Bellos

A punishing recession since 2009-10 continues to negatively affect Greek citizens' attitudes, as the latter remain the most pessimistic of EU residents regarding their economic prospects and employment.

At the same time, most Greek respondents in a Eurobarometer poll continue to support the common currency. Conversely, trust in the government and political parties is at the nadir.

The negative mood in Greece contrasts with the general view in the rest of Europe, where a plurality of citizens - based on findings of the poll - considers that the economy is performing well, while they are optimistic over the future.

The poll was commissioned by the European Commission and conducted in all EU member-states between March 17 and March 28.

A whopping 94 percent of respondents in Greece said the current situation the country was negative, with the unheard of figure - by European standards - of 98 percent saying the economy in the country was bad. At the other side of the spectrum, 51 percent of respondents in the EU said the situation in their country was positive.