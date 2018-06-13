City of Piraeus to receive nearly 2 mln€ in countervailing benefit from Cosco-run port authority

The municipality of Piraeus is set to receive 1.977 million euros in the form of countervailing benefits from port and commercial activity by the now Cosco-managed Piraeus Port Authority (PPA).

The payment relates to 2017, the first full year in which the Chinese multinational managed Greece's biggest and busiest port. Cosco also owns a majority stake in the port authority.

The development marks the first time that the municipality, which encircles much of the port, receives such a benefit, a result of the PPA's memorandum-mandated privatization.

