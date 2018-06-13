BoG: Apartment values down by 40% in Greece since 2007

Commercial values for apartments in Greece have dropped by an estimated 40 percent since 2007, a couple of years before the punishing economic crisis began.

The massive slide in values has apparently leveled off, as the same figure shows a marginal decrease of 0.2 percent in the first quarter of 2018, compared with the same period in 2017.

The figures were released this week by the Bank of Greece (BoG).

As expected, the first years of the crisis showed a rapid decline in values, with the downward trend leveling off since 2015.

