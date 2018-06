Labor costs in Greece increased by 4.9 percent in the first quarter of 2018, comparied to the same period of 2017, according to the statistics authority, EL.STAT.

The figure is seasonally adjusted, but not adjusted in relation to the number of days work days, compared to Q1 2017. The same figure was 1 percent in Q1 2017 compared to Q1 2016.

Adjusted in terms of work days but not seasonally adjusted, the figure reaches 4.2 percent, yoy; 2.5 percent when comparing Q1 2017 to Q1 2016.