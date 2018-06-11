Centeno: Greece now a different country after reforms; major decisions pending at Eurogroup

Monday, 11 June 2018 14:45
UPD:14:46
REUTERS/AARON P. BERNSTEIN

 Centeno repeated that Greece has improved several "structural imbalances", as he said, saying the latter had rendered the thrice-bailed out country a "special case" within the Eurozone. He spoke during an economic conference in his native Portugal.
Eurogroup president Mario Centeno on Monday again referred to progress made in the Greek program, as a crucial June 21 Eurogroup is set to convene with the issue of Greek debt relief and the scope of post-memorandum supervision reportedly on the agenda.

Following creditors' insistence wide-ranging reforms, Centeno said Greece is now a "different country", with decisions now pending on how the third bailout will conclude.

"Greece now enjoys the conditions whereby it can take the process of economic and social development into its own hands, within the European framework," he added. 

