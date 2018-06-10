AirHelp rates Athens Int'l Airport (AIA) second after Doha in relevant high-quality list

AirHelp rates Athens' Eleftherios Venizelos International Airport as second best on a relevant list, out of 144 airports worldwide. 

The multinational company, a hi-tech provider of legal services to airline passengers who've experienced a flight cancellation, delay or overbooking when traveling into or out of the EU, rates Hamad International Airport in Doha, Qatar as the top facility on its list, with a score of -8,77.

Athens International Airport comes in second with -8,69, followed by Haneda Airport in Tokyo (-8,63); Cologne Bonn Airport in Germany (-8,61) and Singapore Changi Airport (-8,48).

AirHelp rates each airport based on three different criteria, so as to provide an all-round performance. The company's analyzes statistics based on quality of services offered, accuracy in flight schedules and passengers' experiences, as mined from Twitter posts, among others. 

