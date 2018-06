Air Force One, with US President Donald Trump aboard, made a brief stopover early Sunday morning at a military runway at the Souda base on the large island of Crete in order to refuel.

The presidential aircraft was transporting Trump and a US delegation to Singapore for a summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

The plane landed at 03.07 a.m. (01.07 GMT) and took off nearly an hour and a half later.

Tight security measures were in place at the Greek airbase/anchorage and the wider area.