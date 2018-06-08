Greece's main opposition leader; Titan cement group CEO to attend Bilderberg gathering

The 66th Bilderberg Club meeting being held, as of Thursday, in Turin includes two Greeks among the 131 personalities on the invitation-only gathering, namely, center-right New Democracy (ND) party leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Titan cement group CEO Dimitris Papalexopoulos.

Set to last until Sunday, among the topics on the agenda are populism in Europe, free trade, US global leadership, Russia, the world of ‘meta-truth’’, quantum calculations and Saudi Arabia-Iran relations, among others.

naftemporiki.gr