Greece's main opposition leader; Titan cement group CEO to attend Bilderberg gathering

Friday, 08 June 2018 20:53
UPD:21:03
Eurokinissi/ΚΟΝΤΑΡΙΝΗΣ ΓΙΩΡΓΟΣ
A- A A+

The 66th Bilderberg Club meeting being held, as of Thursday, in Turin includes two Greeks among the 131 personalities on the invitation-only gathering, namely, center-right New Democracy (ND) party leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Titan cement group CEO Dimitris Papalexopoulos.   

Set to last until Sunday, among the topics on the agenda are populism in Europe, free trade, US global leadership, Russia, the world of ‘meta-truth’’, quantum calculations and Saudi Arabia-Iran relations, among others.  

naftemporiki.gr

Προτεινόμενα για εσάς

ΠΕΡΙΣΣΟΤΕΡΑ ΘΕΜΑΤΑ

Popular

    Ναυτεμπορική digital network
    Follow us
    Για επαγγελματίες
    Γίνετε συνδρομητές τώρα!

    Μπείτε στον κόσμο των προνομίων της Ναυτεμπορικής.

    Πατήστε εδώ για να γίνετε συνδρομητής και αποκτήστε άμεση

    online εγγραφή Διαβάστε περισσότερα
    © 1996-2018 H ΝΑΥΤΕΜΠΟΡΙΚΗ - Π. ΑΘΑΝΑΣΙΑΔΗΣ & ΣΙΑ Α.Ε
    Επικοινωνία|Οροι Χρήσης|Μedia Kit|Ενημέρωση Επενδυτών