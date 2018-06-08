Arrears owed to state jump by 542 mln€ in April 2018 alone

Taxpayers' arrears to the Greek state - mostly income and corporate taxes - increased by 542 million euros over a period of just one month, according to data supplied by the independent public revenues authority on Friday.

The figures show that arrears reached 105.738 billion euros at the end of April 2018, up from 105.196 billion euros the preceding month.

Obligatory collection measures have been instituted against more than 1.11 million taxpayers by the of April, out of the 1.717 million debtors with arrears exceeding 500 euros - individuals, businesses and non-profit entities.

First-time obligatory collection measures in April were instituted against 7,559 taxpayers.

Although the figure is enormous, the bulk of arrears often date back years and even decades, with many businesses showing arrears now longer in operation and many taxpayers no longer economically active or even alive.