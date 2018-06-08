Govt still confident subtranche will be disbursed on June 15

Greek Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos on Friday said the postponement of a one-billion-euro sub-tranche to be disbursed by the ESM to the country was a "standard abeyance", while expressing confidence that the loan money will eventually be released on June 15.

An ESM spokesman earlier on Friday said failure by Athens to supply sufficient data, proving that the Greek state is covering arrears to the private sector, were the reason for the postponement.

Tsakalotos while briefing deputies of the right-wing Independent Greeks (AN.EL), which is the junior coalition partner in the current mostly hard left government. Although the briefing was for deputies, only two actual MPs were present, with the other seven AN.EL MPs represented by staff members.

In a political reaction, sources from within the main opposition New Democracy (ND) said the Tsipras government is brilliantly implementing auctions of foreclosed property, but is unable to funnel liquidity to the real economy.

In a reaction to the opposition reaction, an equally unnamed government source merely noted that "those who rush to discover quandaries, will once again stumble."