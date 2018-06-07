Fraport Greece reports new connections for 2018 summer season at its 14 airports

Fraport Greece on Thursday announced several inaugural routes at the 14 regional airports it manages around Greece, while adding that ongoing construction works at the airports are continuing in a manner so as not to affect the summer 2018 season.

According to a relevant press release, the current season’s first inaugural flight was made by Qatar Airways in March with a new Doha-Thessaloniki connection. In May, Jet2.com, British Airways and Germania also inaugurated new routes to begin the summer season.

On May 5, 2018 Fraport Greece welcomed three new routes by Jet2.com linking:

- Thessaloniki – London (Stansted)

- Kefalonia – London (Stansted)

- Zakyhtnos – Birmingham

Jet2.com this summer will also introduce the following new destinations:

- Thessaloniki – Birmingham, Glasgow, Newcastle

- Rhodes - Belfast

- Kos – Edinburgh & Birmingham

- Kefalonia - Glasgow

British Airways inaugurated its flight from London (Heathrow) to Kefalonia on May 15

Corfu airport welcomed the Germania inaugural flight from Zurich on May 22, with the airline investing not just at this route but to even more connections from Germany and Switzerland. This summer the following destinations will also be served by Germania:

- Corfu: from Berlin, Nurnberg

- Kos: from Berlin, Düsseldorf, Nürnberg and Zurich

- Rhodes: from Berlin, Düsseldorf and Zurich

- Samos: from Hamburg, Berlin and Zurich

- Thessaloniki: from Dresden, Erfourt, Munster and Nürnburg

- Zakynthos: from Dusseldorf and Zurich

- Mytiline: from Dusseldorf

At the end of May, Mykonos welcomed Qatar Airways' inaugural flight, which connects for the first time Doha with the cosmopolitan island of the Aegean.