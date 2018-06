Another "intervention" by up to 15 self-styled anarchists was reported on Thursday afternoon, with the central Athens office of a main opposition New Democracy (ND) deputy targeted this time, and with the demand this time being the approval of another prison furlough for a convicted terrorist.

The masked individuals wrote slogans on walls and threw pamphlets in demand for a furlough for notorious "17 November" assassin Dimitris Koufodinas. The group later fled the scene before police arrived.