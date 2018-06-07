Omnibus bill with latest round of reforms demanded by creditors tabled on Fri.; goal is ratification by June 15

By T. Tsiros

ttsiros@naftemporiki.gr

Changes in the legal framework protecting primary residences from creditors - dating from the beginning of economic crisis in Greece in 2010 - as well as still pending labor sector liberalization and accelerating privatizations will be among the items included in an omnibus draft bill that will be tabled in Parliament on Friday.

The leftist-rightist coalition government has promised institutional creditors - especially European institutions - that the latest round of reforms will become law by June 15, 2018, days before a closely watched June 21 Eurogroup meeting. The latter venue is expected to be the venue for an announcement of whatever debt relief measures, or possibly a framework for taking such measures in the coming period.

Other changes in the draft bill affect the framework for an out-of-court settlement process - a standing memorandum demand aimed to reduce backlogged courts - recalculating certain property tax rates and the legal code for collecting state revenues.

If all goes as planned and the omnibus bill is ratified by Parliament, then various ministerial decisions will follow, with the Tsipras government aiming to have a positive compliance report in its hands days before the June 21 Eurogroup.

With whatever "prior actions" - called "key deliverables" by the Commission - out of the way, Athens wants Eurogroup discussions to focus strictly on debt relief, post-memorandum supervision and exploiting unused funds earmarked for Greece in the third bailout and disbursed by the ESM.