Centeno: Greek debt relief extended 'if necessary', and assuming program successfully completed

Eurogroup president Mario Centeno cited two conditions for new Greek debt relief measures, ones included in a report his submitted for the Eurogroup meeting concluded last month, merely echoing other top European officials' statements that debt forgiveness will be extended if it is judged as necessary and as long as the current bailout program is successfully concluded.

Along these lines, he said he has instructed institutional creditors to prepare a final debt sustainability study for the country - a blueprint for taking further debt relief measures for thrice-bailed out Greece.