Rallies in Greece over 'fYRoM' name issue; ND says govt has no political legitimacy to proceed with agreement

Rallies are scheduled in 20 cities across mostly northern Greece on Wednesday in support of what organizers stress is the Hellenic nature of Macedonia - the name of the biggest province in the country but also the main difference still separating Athens and its northern neighbor, the former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (fYRoM).

In fact, the foreign ministry in the neighboring country issued a statement calling on citizens of the country to avoid areas in Greece where such rallies are held.

Citizens of the former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (fYRoM) are among the most prolific visitors and tourists to Greece.

Meanwhile, main opposition New Democracy (ND) continued to a express a mostly hard line in relation with ongoing, and reportedly concluding, negotiations to finally present a compromise over the fYRoM "name issue" between Athens and Skopje.

A ND statement charged that the current government and prime minister "do not retain the political legitimacy to commit the country to an international agreement that will damage national interests."