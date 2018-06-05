Extension of statute of limitations by one year for certain tax, VAT cases

Tuesday, 05 June 2018 18:52
UPD:18:54
By G. Kouros
gkouros@naftemporiki.gr

Greece's Legal Council of the State has reportedly approved a one-year expansion of the current five-year statute of limitations for tax bureau investigations into income and VAT violations that alleged transpired before Dec. 31, 2013.

 According to a relevant ruling, for cases dating to before the date, if the tax bureau discovers supplementary evidence in the fifth and last year before the statute of limitations expires, then the latter can be extended by a year.

