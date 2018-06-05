Turkish govt spox threatens abduction of eight officers who've sought asylum in Greece

A government spokesman in Ankara has threatened the possibility of an abduction of eight Turkish servicemen that have sought refuge in Greece, after arriving in the country in the wake of a July 2016 coup in Turkey.

Turkish government spokesman Bekir Bozdag was quoted as saying that "It is our duty to find them (eight Turkish officers and NCOs), to pack them up and return them to Turkey in order to hand them over to Turkish justice."

Just as surprising was the Turkish government official's personal attack on Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras.

"We believed that Mr. Tsipras' word, that he would return the eight putschists, was honorable (manly). But he didn't return them. There is a political direction in this case," he opined.

In a sharp reply, Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias said official Turkey cannot, nor will it be allowed, to abduct anyone from Greek territory. He also called the Turkish government spokesman's comments unacceptable, saying they show an ignorance of foreign policy and were made with a view to the domestic front and an election campaign audience in the neighboring country.

Nevertheless, the latest threat out of Ankara reinforced Greek authorities' efforts to guard the eight Turk asylum seekers. A large police detail has been allocated to guard the eight, while their place of residence is kept secret.

The Erdogan-dominated Turkish government and judicial authorities in the neighboring country charge that the eight army aviation personnel are members of the Gulen movement and active participants in the failed 2016 coup.