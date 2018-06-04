Greek state arrears to private sector ease slightly in April 2018

The Greek state's arrears towards the private sector fell slightly in April 2018, easing to 2.617 billion euros from 2.749 billion the previous month.

In an interview with "N" last week, in fact, European Stability Mechanism (ESM) chief economist Rolf Strauch said that a complete elimination of the Greek state's arrears is one of two conditions to free up a one billion-euro sub-tranche in leftover loan money for the country.

Tax rebates also picked up in April, reaching 741 million, up from 675 in March 2018.