PM Tsipras praises role of all-important shipping sector in Greek economy

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras referred to the major contribution of the Greek shipping industry in the country's economy, during his address at the inauguration of the biennial Posidonia 2018 maritime exhibition in Athens on Monday evening.

He reminded that Greek shipowners and shipping interests control the biggest fleet in the world and retain 50 percent of European shipping's transport capacity.

"It (shipping) comprises a major part of the country's GDP, while shipping remittances in 2017 reached nine billion euros, 20 percent more than in 2016," he said.

In touching on the domestic front, he referred to " pathogenesis" of the past, "which led us into the crisis, however, as I said, these must be overcome." He also echoed the most recent "bright scenario" by his top financial team, namely, "gradual tax breaks".

"We proceeded with reforms, but it was not easy to implement them; from a deficit-plagued country we are now among the first, and with a surplus. We regained the trust of our partners, and this is a passport towards an exit from the programs, and a guarantee for gradual tax breaks".