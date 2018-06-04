Berlin: Decision on Greek debt pending

A German finance ministry spokeswoman has reiterated that a decision on whatever Greek debt relief measures will be taken before the ongoing third bailout ends in August 2018, speaking hours after a Washington Group meeting on Saturday failed to bridge standing difference between the IMF and European creditors over the Greek program.

According to the head of the press division, Jeanette Schwamberger, all of the interested parties are continuing talks, with a decision to be taken before the end of the program. She added that final decisions will be taken based on reports on the Greek debt, i.e. its sustainability.

Meanwhile, FT on Monday reported that deliberations between creditors over the Greek program will continue on Thursday in Paris.

The goal, as repeatedly stated, is some type of agreement by a June 21 Eurogroup – the last scheduled such meeting before the summer hiatus.