Brief invasion, damages of ministry bldg by self-styled anarchists in demand of prison furlough for 17N assassin

A group of self-styled anarchists entered and caused damages in a ministry building in central Athens late Monday morning to press demands for another prison furlough to be issued to a notorious terrorist assassin.

The incident comes after convicted "17 November" terrorist Dimitris Koufodinas announced that he was starting a hunger strike to demand another temporary release from the Korydallos penitentiary. His latest furlough request was rejected by a three-member council overseeing the furlough process.

NAFTEMPORIKI.GR

Koufodinas, who is serving several life sentences, has previously received two 48-hour furloughs, generating sharp criticism by the relatives of the ultra-leftist terror gang's victims, as well as by US, UK and Turkish officials.

The former commerce ministry on Kaniggos square was the target of Monday's incident. The building today house a general secretariat for commerce.