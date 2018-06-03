Centeno: EZ will develop debt relief plan for Greece that's 'credible to markets'

Reuters quoted Eurogroup president Mario Centeno over the weekend as saying that Euro zone lenders will develop a package of debt relief deal for Greece that will be "credible to markets".

As repeatedly reported in the past, Centeno merely referred to a rescheduling of loans extended to the country from the second bailout.

He spoke to the news agency after talks on Saturday between representatives of the eurozone and the IMF on the sidelines of a G7 meeting of G7 finance and economy ministers in western Canada.