Greek shipping minister meets with Bahamian, Liberian delegations attending Posidonia 2018

Greece's shipping minister over the weekend met separately with officials from the Bahamas and Liberia, two countries with large ship registries - on the occasion of the upcoming biennial Posidonia 2018 maritime exhibition, which is being hosted in Athens this week.

Minister Panagiotis Kouroumplis referred to prospects for greater cooperation between the two countries and ocean-going shipping powerhouse Greece, including on issues of mutual interest involving the International Maritime Organization (IMO).

The Greek side met with Bahamian Transport and Local Government Minister Frankie Campbell, the chairwoman of the Bahamas Maritime Authority, J. Denise Lewis-Johnson, and representatives of the Caribbean island nation's maritime administration.

Kouroumplis met separately with James N. Kollie, the Liberia Maritime Authority (LMA) commissioner and CEO and Margaret Ansumana, the deputy commissioner for maritime operations, who were accompanied by the west African country's general consul in Greece.