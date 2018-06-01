Fallout over Greek DM's Monaco trip, subsequent Tweet continues

Another political "fracas" involving controversial Greek Defense Minister Panos Kammenos erupted this week, after the latter appeared in photographs - including "selfies" with Prince Albert of Monaco - showing him at the weekend's Grand Prix of Monte Carlo.

Sharp criticism of Kammenos' travel to the principality, known as a "playground" for the rich and famous, resulted in an livid response by the latter on his Twitter account, with the language used, in turn, generating even more criticism.

A main opposition New Democracy (ND) party spokeswoman on Friday said the government was "covering up" for Kammenos, while calling the latter's Tweet vulgar.

In an earlier televised interview, government spokesman Dimitris Tzanakopoulos referred to "unfair criticism" aimed at Kammenos, as well as "absolute hypocrites", in describing some of the critics who vilified the defense minister for his Monaco junket.

In an eyebrow-raising Tweet, Greece's defense minister responded to the criticism by saying: "what's wretched is for them to ask questions about a private trip that includes a meeting with a head of state; those who serve as companions to ex-models in order to cover up for lovers; boarders on drug dealers' yachts; dupes on Mykonos who undress their wives for a 3,000-euro beach bed (day leasing)".

Kammenos, who has been continually elected to Greece's Parliament since 1993, is the leader and founder of a small right-wing party that entered Parliament via the January 2015 snap election. His Independent Greeks' (AN.EL) party has served as hard left SYRIZA party's junior coalition partner since late January 2015.