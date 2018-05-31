Reuters: No agreement by Monday means IMF will probably not participate in Greek program

European creditors and the IMF are seeking a last-minute agreement over the Greek debt, although the Fund's participation as a creditor in the Greek program appears unlikely if there is no breakthrough in negotiations by Monday.

Reuters circulated the report, citing a European official.

Additional Greek debt relief will reportedly be discussed on the margin of a summit in Toronto between G7 finance ministers and the central bankers representing the G7 countries.

The same official said that if there is no agreement by Monday, then the IMF will, in all probability, not participate in the Greek program.