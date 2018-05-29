Urgent maintenance, upgrades at Thessaloniki Port Authority worth 27.8 mln€

By V. Vegiri

vveg@naftemporiki.gr

An urgent investment program worth 27.8 million euros at Thessaloniki Port Authority in the implementation phase, the newly privatized port's management of the announced last week.

The stepped up maintenance and immediate upgrades aim to ensure the port's operational capacity, according to the port's new management.

The port authority announced that an international tender for the purchase of 12 straddle carriers, worth 8.4 million euros, is underway, along with a tender for the maintenance of another nine such units. Maintenance is also underway for cargo cranes at the port.

Some 180 million euros in strategic investments is prescribed in a concession contract signed between the Greek state and the international consortium that was awarded the port's exploitation. Those investments are due to begin in 2019.

At the same time, procedures are proceeding for a tender to construct a marina and transport hub at the extreme northwestern port of Igoumenitsa, which still remains in state control.