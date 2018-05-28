Eurostat: 6% of Greek citizens (ages 20 to 64) live in other EU member-states

Roughly six percent of Greek citizens, between the ages of 20 and 64, lived in other EU member-states in 2017, according to figures released on Monday by Eurostat. The same figure in 2012 and 2007 was 4.7 percent.

The highest mobility was recorded by individuals with a university education (tertiary), 32.4 percent of total of EU citizens living in another EU member-states. The figure was 31.4 percent as far as Greek citizens are concerned.

Employment by Greek citizens in other EU countries was also significantly higher than in their native country, higher by 19.5 percent - 77.3 percent to 57.3 percent employment in Greece.