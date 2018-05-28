Tax inspectors target holiday isles, packaging units

Tax inspectors in Greece continued to target top tourist destinations, among others, as the former are traditional "havens" for tax evasion in the still bailout-dependent country.

In a sample of cases announced over the weekend, inspectors on the jet-setting island of Mykonos located a luxury van used for "VIP transfers" from the isle's airport to hotels that operated without a professional license, tax code or receipt book. The vehicle's plates and registration were confiscated.

A well-known restaurant at the Naoussa resort on the island of Paros, another top Cyclades destination, was ordered closed for two days, for reportedly failing to issue 34 receipts. Another eatery on the same island was ordered closed for seven days, after a second violation was confirmed.

An events hall in the town of Aliveri, on the large island of Evia, was ordered closed after a wedding reception billed at 3,100 euros was held without any receipt being issued.

Beyond the retail sector, inspectors located 29 tons of potatoes in packaging unit in western Greece, valued at 11,500 euros, without any accompanying invoices and documentations.

Some 22 tons of lemons were located at another unit, in the same prefecture, Achaia, worth 11,000 euros, and again without nary an invoice to be presented.