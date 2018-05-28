Dimitrov: 'Name issue' solution possible by June 28 EU summit

The foreign minister of the former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (fYRoM), Nikola Dimitrov, on Monday estimated that negotiations to finally solve the "name issue" still plaguing relations between Athens and Skopje are entering a "final stage".

He made the comment in Brussels, where in the morning he attended a meeting convened by EU foreign ministers.

Dimitrov merely added that it was "possible" for a solution to be found by a June 28 EU summit meeting, while noting that he had a very good meeting with his Greek counterpart, Nikos Kotzias on Sunday evening.