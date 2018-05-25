Jiménez ends tenure with AEK Athens

AEK Athens FC on Friday announced that it was parting ways with Spanish coach Manuel 'Manolo' Jiménez, who led the popular Greel football team to its first championship in 24 years during the recently completed 2017-18 season. Jiménez, according to press reports from Spain, is considered as a front-runner to assume the reins of Las Palmas, which was recently relegated from the Primera División.

Back in Athens, AEK is reportedly focusing on hiring Greek coach Marinos Ouzounidis, who recently resigned as head coach of Panathinaikos Athens.