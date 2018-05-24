High court OKs building permit for new shopping mall, entertainment complex in SW Athens

The Council of State, the highest administrative court in Greece, on Thursday approved of a major property development plan in gritty part of southwest Athens, opening the way for the construction of a 22,000-square-meter shopping mall and entertainment complex.

The Academy Gardens project will be centered on a site currently occupied by the disused Mouzakis textile factory, near the Academy of Plato neighborhood.

The area is mostly surrounded by industrial units and warehouses along a major north-south highway separating Athens proper from its western working-class districts.