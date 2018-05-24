Zaev: Best opportunity in past 25 years at the moment to solve 'name issue'

"We are close to a solution" as the assessment by Zoran Zaev, the prime minister of the former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (fYRoM) on Thursday, commenting on ongoing talks in New York City between the foreign ministers representing his country and Greece, conducted under the auspices of a UN mediator.

Zaev, according to the MIA news agency in Skopje, noted that there was no better opportunity over the past 25 years in order to solve the "name issue", "nor will we have a better opportunity in the coming period ... If we lose this opportunity, negotiations will be more difficult in the next 10 years, and chances for a solution fewer".

His comments came in a televised debate with main opposition leader VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski in Skopje.

He also said the two sides, Athens and Skopje, will continue the effort to find a solution that "guarantees the dignity and identity of the country (fYRoM)."