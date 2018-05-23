Grand Hyatt Athens pushing for July '18 opening

By L. Karageorgos

The latest five-star luxury hotel in the greater Athens area, the Grand Hyatt, is expected to open for business in July, ahead of schedule and in the same building off Syngrou boulevard where the iconic Athens Ledra and Ledra Marriott operated for decades.

According to an announcement in Chicago and London on Tuesday, Henderson Park and Hines finalized a franchise agreement with Hyatt, whereby the Grand Hyatt Athens inaugurates the specific brand name in Greece.

Although officially slated to open in the third quarter of 2018, sources told "N" that a July opening is now on the horizon.

Kokari Ltd. will operate the hotel.

The Hyatt name will be added to the burgeoning greater Athens hotel and resort sector, as the multinational already runs the Hyatt Regency Thessaloniki casino and resort in the northern Greece metropolis.

Marriott also returns to the Greek capital with the Athens Marriott Hotel (the former Metropolitan), a refurnished Athens Hilton, and the pending reopening of the Asteras Vouliagmeni resort in coastal southeast Athens by the Four Seasons group.

The Grand Hyatt Athens will offer 310 rooms.