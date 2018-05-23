Tsipras: Snap elex now would extend memorandum

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras on Wednesday again rejected incessant opposition demands for snap elections in the crisis-battered country, this time from Parliament's podium, where he addressed his leftist-rightist coalition government's "growth strategy" plan for the post-bailout period.

"Elections now, in other words before the (fourth) review (of the current bailout) and the country's exit from the memorandum, means not exiting the memorandum," he said during the off-the-agenda debate that swirled from issues ranging from the economy, to pension cuts to the unchecked activity of self-styled "anarchist collectives" in the country.