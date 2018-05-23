PPC board of directors expected to OK tender for 4 lignite-fired power units

The board of directors of Greece's Public Power Corp. (PPC), the state-run and dominant electricity utility in the country, on Wednseday is expected to approve the sell-off of four lignite-fired units - two in the central Peloponnese town of Megalopolis, another unit in northern Florina and the concession of a similar unit at the same site.

Board members were to convene at the energy and environment ministry, as previous attempts to meet at PPC's headquarters were blocked by protesting PPC employees. A similar protest was taking place outside the ministry on Wednesday morning.

According to a memorandum-mandated law passed by the current leftist-rightist coalition government, an international tender for the 3+1 units will be declared by the end of may. A general assembly of PPC's shareholders is set for June 7 to approve of the tender. Approval of the units' sell-off is more-or-less guaranteed, given that the Greek state is ASE-listed PPC's biggest shareholder.