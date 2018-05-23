Anarchist groups take to Facebook to threaten Greece's main opposition leader

Political reverberations over repeated "interventions" of so-called "anarchist collectives" in the greater Athens continued this week and were even exacerbated, with a threat directed at main opposition leader, two days after scores of people briefly raided Greece's highest administrative court on Monday afternoon while justices were in session.

The notorious anti-state and anarchist "Rouvikonas" group took to US-based social media, and specifically Facebook, to threaten New Democracy (ND) president Kyriakos Mitsotakis. The threat came after the party leader and former minister issued a scathing statement regarding the incident at the Council of State (CoS).

"Mitsotakis made a ... televised declaration about us. The far-right-neoliberal hybrid ND at its finest. We don't issue declarations. Whatever we say to Mitsotakis we'll say up close and soon," was the Facebook statement attributed to a "top official" of the antifa-like grouping.

In a related development, the relevant minister in charge of law enforcement, Nikos Toskas, called the specific "anarchist collective" an "ideological baby that is crawling ... Rouvikonas is a small part of the problem," he added.



Toskas, an alternate minister whose portfolio is called citizen's protection, said most of the actions of the specific group and other self-styled anarchists is aimed at the government. "We have to see who benefits (from these actions), and it is not us," he said, referring to both "activist actions" and "illegal acts", while reminding that numerous arrests have been made in the latter instance.