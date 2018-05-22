ND leader refers director to Monday's court 'invasion' by anarchist collectives

Monday's latest "intervention" by two or three self-styled "anarchist collectives" at the country's highest administrative court continued to generated political friction on Tuesday, with main opposition New Democracy (ND) leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis calling on the leftist government to finally take action.

The incident, where some 50 to 70 people entered the Council of State building in downtown Athens while justices were in session, also included participation of the notorious "Rouvikonas" group.

"Any type of violence is unacceptable, no matter where it comes from, and in the end it subverts democracy," Mitsotakis said, adding: "neither the country, nor the justice system, nor, of course, the citizens, can be left helpless at the hands of every Rouvikonas and other groups, which the government knows very well."

In a related development, a union representing judicial staff at the CoS on Tuesday called Monday's "raid" an action "that aims directly at the constitutionally and democratically established institution of justice". The statement also called for the immediate identification of the suspects and for the state to institute stepped up security measures at the specific court house.

The union also called for the prosecution of the perpetrators and their "moral instigators".