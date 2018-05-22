New floating dock at Piraeus Port Authority receives first large F/B

By L. Karageorgos

The ANEK lines ferry boat "Eleftherios Venizelos" is the first coastal shipping vessel that inaugurated the Piraeus Port Authority's new floating dock, the "Piraeus III". The massive structure has been operational since last April.

The vessel is one of the largest ferry boats plying Mediterranean routes, with current facilities and infrastructure in Greece not being able to accommodate its size. The PPA's new floating dock, however, kept the vessel in Greece for maintenance and repairs, with the nearest such facilities being in neighboring Turkey.

The floating dock was officially inaugurated on April 13, 2018 with repairs on the Cyprus-flagged bulker "UBC Bremen".

As previously reported by "N", the structure can accommodate vessels of up to 240 meters in length; 35 meters in width and with a Panamax capacity, roughly 80K tons.