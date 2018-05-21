Four suspects to face assault charges in attack on Thessaloniki mayor Boutaris

Three out of four suspects arrested for the attack on Thessaloniki Mayor Yannis Boutaris two days ago, a shocking incident captured on video and repeatedly aired on television, will be tried on misdemeanor charges of grievous bodily harm (assault) and disturbing the peace.

Another suspect, identified as a 17-year-old, will be tried in a juvenile court.

Boutaris was headed to a rally by ethnic Pontian groups in the city when he was surrounded by a small mob of detractors, some of whom punched and kicked him, causing the 75-year-old mayor to fall to the pavement.