IPTO launches new Operational Center for Infrastructure and Installations Surveillance

A new, modern building facility, which houses the Operational Center for Infrastructure and Facilities Supervision and other services related to the management of infrastructure and the maintenance of the National Electricity Transmission System, has been put into operation by the Independent Power Transmission Operator (IPTO).

The building will also house the new Chemistry Department, the Telecommunications Laboratory and the New Technology and Automation Laboratory.

The relocation of all these services is part of the broader plan of IPTO for the optimal use of its real estate and infrastructure, with a view to maximizing social benefit and streamlining its operation.

In this context, part of the spaces in the area were utilized for the development of a Waste Transfer Station of the Municipality of Athens. At the same time, the existing high-voltage substation will be upgraded to a new closed-type Extra High Voltage Center