METLEN hosts capital markets day to present strategic roadmap

METLEN Energy & Metals S.A. is hosting its first Capital Markets Day in London, presenting a detailed strategic roadmap to achieve its medium-term EBITDA target of 2 billion euros.

The Company is unveiling three major new growth pillars: Critical Metals (Gallium), Circular Metals, and Defence, which complement and build upon its leading position in Energy, Metals, and Infrastructure.

METLEN’s senior leadership team will provide an in-depth view of the Company’s operational model, capital allocation priorities, and growth strategy. These will include updates on METLEN’s key investments in energy transition, industrial resilience, and sustainable resource recovery — positioning the Company at the centre of Europe’s evolving landscape, both today and for the future.

METLEN’s Chairman and CEO, Evangelos Mytilineos, highlighting the Company’s next phase of transformation, said:

“Today, METLEN is entering a new era. With focused investments in critical raw materials, circular metals and defence – alongside our strong foundation in renewables, bauxite, alumina & aluminium, and infrastructure & concessions, we are uniquely positioned to meet Europe’s evolving industrial needs and, in so doing, deliver 2 billion euros in EBITDA in the medium term.”

Strategic Highlights:

Energy Transition

Over 12GW renewables pipeline, with a build-up of over 1.5 billion euros in energy transition projects, and expanding grid infrastructure to support electrification, data centre growth, and AI-driven demand, as well as decades-long experience in gas fired generation power plants, to act as the transition fuel in the medium to long-term.

Gallium Production

With a substantial 296-million-euro investment programme announced earlier this year, METLEN a) becomes Europe’s only active gallium producer, positioned to replace Chinese imports to the continent and supporting EU technology supply chains; b) reinforces its positioning as a leading Alumina producer in Europe, and c) further expands its Bauxite extraction capacities, the largest in the EU.

Circular Metals

Launching a fully-patented proprietary metals recovery technology to deliver new metal oxides from secondary supply sources such as industrial by-products. This process will produce a number of critical raw materials (all included in the European CRM list) as well as base metals, thereby reducing reliance on traditional mining.

Defence

Targeting ~150 million euro EBITDA in the medium term through expanded capacity, entry into Modernisation, Repair, Overhaul (MRO), and emerging technologies such as unmanned systems. Supported by four new production facilities (or five, including the biggest operational plant) and new partnerships with EU defence and innovation programs.

Infrastructure & Concessions

METKA has almost doubled EBITDA year-on-year in 2024 and is targeting a 20–25% share of Greece’s 3.2-billion-euro Public and Private Projects and concessions pipeline, with a strong backlog of 1.5 billion euros.

Today, the Company also reaffirmed the intention to pursue a listing on the London Stock Exchange, aligning the company’s capital markets profile with its international scale and existing international institutional shareholder base.

The Capital Markets Day marks a significant milestone in METLEN’s long-term growth strategy and reaffirms its commitment to operational excellence, disciplined investment, and strong ESG performance.