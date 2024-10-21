Initiative on price reductions in Greek supermarkets kicks off

The Greek SuperMarket Association (GSA) announced that the implementation of price reductions on basic consumer products has begun on the shelves of the supermarkets.

The price reduction policy is an initiative of the political leadership of the Ministry of Development and Investments, Takis Theodorikakos, for all suppliers of food and branded consumer products as well as the organized retail (supermarket).

Both suppliers and organized retail responded positively to the minister’s invitation and approximately one hundred and twenty (120) product codes will be available on the shelves of supermarkets by the end of October, marking the launch of the initiative with the new reduced prices.

It is expected that this initiative will be extended in the coming weeks and it is estimated that gradually more than 600 product codes of various suppliers will participate.