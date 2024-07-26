OLTH: Innovative digital system automates cold chain management at the Thessaloniki port

RTE’s GRASP automated refrigerator monitoring platform, combined with WRAD II Bluetooth® wireless devices, significantly upgrades the Thessaloniki port’s reefer container management, ensuring optimized performance and efficiency.

OLTH S.A. is the leading provider of multi-gateway intermodal transport network and supply chain solutions for the Balkans and the wider region of South East, Central and Eastern Europe, strategically located in Northern Greece, close to the major trans-European highway and rail networks, with direct access to the countries of Southeast Europe.

The company has implemented investments of over 71 million euros since 2018 for the overall upgrade of the port of Thessaloniki.

The integration of RTE’s refrigerator monitoring technology in 400 refrigerated container points of the port of Thessaloniki is an additional initiative for the transformation of the port into a “smart port” and contributes to the mission of OLTH S.A. to provide connectivity that facilitates business development.

WRAD II is one of RTE’s many refrigerator monitoring systems linked to the GRASP software platform, providing access to real-time refrigerator data for terminal management through multiple user interfaces.

“Our first terminal project in Greece is an excellent opportunity for us and we are grateful for the trust of OLTH SA. With the flexibility of our diverse proposition, we can provide the port with a unique, customized solution that fits seamlessly into its existing layout and infrastructure,” said Carlos Yassir, RTE’s Sales Director.

With the implementation of RTE’s refrigerator monitoring solution, OLTH S.A. ensures the automatic monitoring of refrigerators at its terminal, providing added value to its partners. This important step forward highlights the benefits of the solution, including accurate data management, historical record keeping and real-time notifications of changes in the condition of the refrigerators.