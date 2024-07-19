Logo Image

Βυθίστηκε, φλεγόμενο σκάφος στην Μαρμαρίδα που μετέφερε 110 επιβάτες – Συγκλονιστικό βίντεο

Κοινωνία

Πολλοί επιβάτες πρόλαβαν και πήδηξαν στο νερό για να γλιτώσουν από τη φωτιά.

Βυθίστηκε, ενώ έπλεε στα ανοικτά των ακτών του Μαρμαρά τουριστικό σκάφος με 110 επιβαίνοντες. Στο πλοίο πριν βυθιστεί είχε ξεσπάσει φωτιά.

Το κείμενο ανανεωνεται

