PPC confirms its interest in Kotsovolos

Public Power Corporation S.A. (PPC), in response to a relevant question by the Hellenic Capital Market Commission with respect to press articles regarding an offer by PPC for the acquisition of “Kotsovolos”, an electronic goods retailer in Greece, announced on Tuesday that it participates in the sale process of the said company, which is in the phase of submission of offers, pursuant to the terms of the tender.

PPC will inform the investor community should it enter into a binding agreement for the said transaction.