The battle against the flames continues; 53 fires in 24 hours

A total of 53 wildfires broke out in Greece from Monday at 18:00 until Tuesday at 18:00, while at the same time many other fronts were still burning. The most worrying, according to the Fire Department, are the fires raging on the islands of Rhodes and Corfu.

The situation remains difficult in Rhodes, with firefighters together with volunteers and residents, battling, under adverse conditions, the flames to prevent them from spreading. According to the Fire Brigade, efforts are now focused on putting out the fires that rekindled in the villages Malona, Vati and Gennadi.

In Corfu the fire rekindled in the north-eastern part of the island during the night. Firefighters are battling to contain it with the assistance of airplanes and helicopters.

The risk of fire remains high on Wednesday amid scorching temperatures in many areas of the country. A gradual drop in temperatures is expected as of Thursday.